Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.9% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 19.62% year-to-date. Citrix Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.87% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 58.84% year-to-date. Combined, CTXS and NOW make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.2% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 4.68% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 25.37% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc is up 19.96% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and ILMN make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.3%
Healthcare -0.1%
Energy -0.4%
Services -0.8%
Industrial -0.8%
Financial -1.0%
Materials -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.3%
Utilities -1.4%

