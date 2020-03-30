Markets
ADSK

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.5%. Within the sector, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.2% on the day, and down 11.15% year-to-date. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.91% year-to-date, and Microsoft Corporation is up 0.92% year-to-date. Combined, ADSK and MSFT make up approximately 19.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.0% and 8.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 3.1% in midday trading, and down 13.58% on a year-to-date basis. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.10% year-to-date, and McKesson Corp, is down 1.56% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and MCK make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.5%
Healthcare +1.8%
Utilities +1.5%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Materials +0.6%
Industrial +0.4%
Services -0.4%
Financial -1.0%
Energy -4.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADSK MSFT XLK RMD MCK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular