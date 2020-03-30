Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.5%. Within the sector, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.2% on the day, and down 11.15% year-to-date. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.91% year-to-date, and Microsoft Corporation is up 0.92% year-to-date. Combined, ADSK and MSFT make up approximately 19.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.0% and 8.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 3.1% in midday trading, and down 13.58% on a year-to-date basis. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.10% year-to-date, and McKesson Corp, is down 1.56% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and MCK make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.5% Healthcare +1.8% Utilities +1.5% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.4% Services -0.4% Financial -1.0% Energy -4.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.