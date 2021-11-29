Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 31.65% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 54.61% year-to-date, and NXP Semiconductors NV is up 41.44% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and NXPI make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 2.0%. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 53.51% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 135.15% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 66.15% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and PXD make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.3% Energy +2.0% Utilities +1.5% Industrial +1.1% Materials +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Financial +0.9% Services +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6%

