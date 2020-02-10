Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 9.50% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.38% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 11.06% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and NVDA make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) and Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 3.57% on a year-to-date basis. Smith (A O) Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.61% year-to-date, and Johnson Controls International plc, is down 0.59% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.1% Utilities +0.1% Financial 0.0% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Energy -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.