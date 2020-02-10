Markets
AMD

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 9.50% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.38% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 11.06% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and NVDA make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) and Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 3.57% on a year-to-date basis. Smith (A O) Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.61% year-to-date, and Johnson Controls International plc, is down 0.59% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Services +0.1%
Utilities +0.1%
Financial 0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Materials -0.1%
Healthcare -0.4%
Energy -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD NVDA XLK AOS JCI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular