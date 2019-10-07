Monday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Monday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Overstock.com (OSTK), up about 11.1% and shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) up about 8.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC), trading up by about 7% and Euronav (EURN), trading higher by about 4.2% on Monday.

