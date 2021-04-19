Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Railroads

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Castor Maritime, up about 9% and shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Freightcar America, trading up by about 18.4% and USD Partners, trading up by about 2.4% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Railroads

CTRM EGLE RAIL USDP

