Monday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, up about 13.6% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers up about 12.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 4% as a group, led by Western Copper and Gold, trading higher by about 9.8% and Endeavour Silver, trading up by about 8.9% on Monday.

