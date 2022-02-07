Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Singularity Future Technology, up about 7.4% and shares of Safe Bulkers up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Alamos Gold, trading higher by about 6.3% and IAMGold, trading higher by about 6.1% on Monday.

Most Popular