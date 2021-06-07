Monday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Drugs

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Euroseas, up about 23.5% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Atossa Therapeutics, trading up by about 25.9% and AC Immune, trading higher by about 22.1% on Monday.

