Markets
SALT

Monday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Diagnostics

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers, up about 13.3% and shares of Safe Bulkers up about 13% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Natera, trading higher by about 11.5% and Oncocyte, trading up by about 11.2% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Diagnostics
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Diagnostics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SALT SB NTRA OCX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular