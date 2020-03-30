Monday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Diagnostics

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers, up about 13.3% and shares of Safe Bulkers up about 13% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Natera, trading higher by about 11.5% and Oncocyte, trading up by about 11.2% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.