Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 10.1%. Within the sector, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 23.8% and 23.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 6.7% on the day, and down 21.28% year-to-date. Kohl's Corp., meanwhile, is down 70.65% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 78.39% year-to-date. Combined, KSS and CCL make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 8.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.6% and 11.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 7.9% in midday trading, and down 12.82% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 43.44% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc, is down 10.76% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and EVRG make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +10.1% Utilities +8.5% Financial +7.8% Materials +7.1% Consumer Products +6.5% Technology & Communications +6.3% Industrial +5.4% Healthcare +4.4% Energy +4.4%

