Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 22.00% year-to-date. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.15% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc is up 2.36% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and AAP make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 31.32% on a year-to-date basis. Equinix Inc, meanwhile, is up 67.10% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc. is up 17.65% year-to-date. XLNX makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Energy +0.4%
Financial +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Industrial -0.0%
Healthcare -0.6%

