Markets
MTCH

Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.2% and 5.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 16.14% year-to-date. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.95% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc - Series C is up 6.64% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 17.76% on a year-to-date basis. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.08% year-to-date, and Twitter Inc is up 18.79% year-to-date. FTNT makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Healthcare -0.6%
Industrial -1.1%
Financial -1.4%
Materials -1.8%
Utilities -2.0%
Energy -5.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTCH IYC FTNT TWTR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular