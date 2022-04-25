Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.2% and 5.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 16.14% year-to-date. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.95% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc - Series C is up 6.64% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 17.76% on a year-to-date basis. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.08% year-to-date, and Twitter Inc is up 18.79% year-to-date. FTNT makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.1% Consumer Products -0.6% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -1.1% Financial -1.4% Materials -1.8% Utilities -2.0% Energy -5.0%

