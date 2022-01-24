Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within the sector, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.3% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 13.13% year-to-date. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.82% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 21.19% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and BBWI make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 12.88% on a year-to-date basis. T-Mobile US Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.38% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc, is down 22.84% year-to-date. PAYC makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.9% Industrial -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Materials -1.4% Financial -1.5% Healthcare -1.6% Energy -1.8% Utilities -2.4%

