Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 23.33% year-to-date. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.37% year-to-date, and NVR Inc. is up 46.22% year-to-date. WBA makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) and Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 28.96% on a year-to-date basis. Boeing Co. , meanwhile, is up 16.76% year-to-date, and Copart Inc is up 73.29% year-to-date. Combined, BA and CPRT make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Industrial 0.0% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Energy -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Healthcare -0.6%

