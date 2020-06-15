Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.3%. Within the sector, ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.8% and 5.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 4.67% year-to-date. ViacomCBS Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.96% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp is up 12.35% year-to-date. VIAC makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.8% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 3.36% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 82.46% year-to-date, and Universal Health Services, Inc., is down 29.97% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and UHS make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Financial +1.0% Energy +1.0% Materials +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Utilities +0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.