Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 24.07% year-to-date. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.85% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 56.13% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and CCL make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 3.34% on a year-to-date basis. SL Green Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 30.51% year-to-date, and Raymond James Financial Inc is up 8.33% year-to-date. RJF makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +1.1% Financial +0.8% Industrial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.3% Healthcare +0.1% Materials +0.1% Energy -0.6%

