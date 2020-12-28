Markets
ULTA

Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Monday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 24.07% year-to-date. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.85% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 56.13% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and CCL make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 3.34% on a year-to-date basis. SL Green Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 30.51% year-to-date, and Raymond James Financial Inc is up 8.33% year-to-date. RJF makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.1%
Financial +0.8%
Industrial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Healthcare +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Energy -0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULTA CCL IYC SLG RJF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular