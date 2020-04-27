Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 4.5%. Within the sector, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) and Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.9% and 12.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 11.08% year-to-date. Kohl's Corp., meanwhile, is down 62.98% year-to-date, and Nordstrom, Inc., is down 50.26% year-to-date. Combined, KSS and JWN make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 3.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.0% and 8.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 3.2% in midday trading, and down 26.56% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is down 59.86% year-to-date, and Huntington Bancshares Inc, is down 40.38% year-to-date. HBAN makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +4.5% Financial +3.8% Materials +3.4% Industrial +2.9% Consumer Products +2.8% Healthcare +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.4% Utilities +1.2% Energy +0.8%

