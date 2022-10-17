Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 29.41% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.58% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 66.10% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 2.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) and Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.5% in midday trading, and down 17.38% on a year-to-date basis. Signature Bank, meanwhile, is down 51.72% year-to-date, and Bank of America Corp, is down 23.01% year-to-date. Combined, SBNY and BAC make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.7% Financial +2.7% Technology & Communications +2.6% Utilities +2.5% Industrial +2.5% Materials +2.5% Healthcare +2.3% Consumer Products +1.6% Energy +1.5%

