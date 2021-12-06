Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, up 3.1%. Within that group, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.7% and 9.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 18.09% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.09% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 37.11% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and LVS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 2.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and up 33.42% on a year-to-date basis. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.57% year-to-date, and State Street Corp. is up 32.56% year-to-date. STT makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +3.1% Financial +2.6% Energy +2.6% Industrial +2.5% Consumer Products +2.3% Materials +2.2% Utilities +2.0% Healthcare +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.