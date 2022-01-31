In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the group were shares of Shoals Technologies Group, up about 16.4% and shares of Meta Materials up about 11.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led by Lordstown Motors, trading higher by about 21.7% and Workhorse Group, trading up by about 15.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Vehicle Manufacturers

