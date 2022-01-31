Markets
SHLS

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Vehicle Manufacturers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the group were shares of Shoals Technologies Group, up about 16.4% and shares of Meta Materials up about 11.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led by Lordstown Motors, trading higher by about 21.7% and Workhorse Group, trading up by about 15.8% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Vehicle Manufacturers
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHLS MMAT RIDE WKHS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular