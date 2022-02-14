In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ebang International Holdings, up about 22.6% and shares of Intest up about 7.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by U.S. Xpress Enterprises, trading up by about 8.8% and Usa Truck, trading up by about 5.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Trucking Stocks

