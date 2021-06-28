Markets
DQ

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Music & Electronics Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. - Ordinary Shares (MAXN) up about 8.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading higher by about 3.6% and Best Buy, trading higher by about 1.6% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Music & Electronics Stores
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DQ MAXN GME BBY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular