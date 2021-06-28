Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. - Ordinary Shares (MAXN) up about 8.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading higher by about 3.6% and Best Buy, trading higher by about 1.6% on Monday.

