Markets
KOPN

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Kopin, up about 24.1% and shares of Maxim Integrated Products up about 10.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Inseego, trading higher by about 13.7% and Neonode, trading higher by about 7.1% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computers
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KOPN MXIM INSG NEON

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular