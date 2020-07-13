Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computers

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Kopin, up about 24.1% and shares of Maxim Integrated Products up about 10.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Inseego, trading higher by about 13.7% and Neonode, trading higher by about 7.1% on Monday.

