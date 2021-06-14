Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computer Peripherals

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of AXTI, up about 19.2% and shares of Ebang International Holdings up about 18.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Corsair Gaming, trading higher by about 14.8% and Silicom, trading up by about 5.2% on Monday.

