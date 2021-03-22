Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computer Peripherals

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Himax Technologies, up about 11.5% and shares of Daqo New Energy up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Immersion, trading higher by about 6.1% and Logitech International, trading higher by about 2.9% on Monday.

