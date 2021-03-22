Markets
HIMX

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computer Peripherals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Himax Technologies, up about 11.5% and shares of Daqo New Energy up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Immersion, trading higher by about 6.1% and Logitech International, trading higher by about 2.9% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computer Peripherals
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computer Peripherals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIMX DQ IMMR LOGI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular