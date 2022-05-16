Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Shipping Stocks

BNK Invest
In trading on Monday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust, up about 6.7% and shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust up about 6.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, trading up by about 8.7% and Frontline, trading up by about 6.6% on Monday.

