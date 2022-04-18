Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, up about 11.9% and shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Camber Energy, trading higher by about 18.4% and HighPeak Energy, trading higher by about 9.9% on Monday.

