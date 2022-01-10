Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Monday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, up about 8.6% and shares of North European Oil Royality Trust up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by Vector Group, trading up by about 3.5% and Altria Group, trading higher by about 1.4% on Monday.

