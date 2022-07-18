In trading on Monday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.4%. Leading the group were shares of North European Oil Royality Trust, up about 22.7% and shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust up about 15.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 4.7% as a group, led by Citi Trends, trading higher by about 10.6% and Express, trading up by about 8.9% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Apparel Stores

