Monday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Monday, real estate shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Mma Capital Holdings, up about 58.2% and shares of Stratus Properties up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading higher by about 5.5% and Best Buy, trading up by about 1.2% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.