Markets
MMAC

Monday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Music & Electronics Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, real estate shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Mma Capital Holdings, up about 58.2% and shares of Stratus Properties up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading higher by about 5.5% and Best Buy, trading up by about 1.2% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Music & Electronics Stores
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMAC STRS GME BBY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular