Monday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Monday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC), up about 22.8% and shares of Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Resolute Forest Products (RFP), trading higher by about 5.3% and Mercer International (MERC), trading higher by about 2.6% on Monday.

