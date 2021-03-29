Markets
HMHC

Monday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Paper & Forest Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC), up about 22.8% and shares of Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Resolute Forest Products (RFP), trading higher by about 5.3% and Mercer International (MERC), trading higher by about 2.6% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Paper & Forest Products
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Paper & Forest Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMHC EDUC RFP MERC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular