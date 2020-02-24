Markets
IAG

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of IAMGold, up about 16.1% and shares of New Gold up about 11.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led by AquaVenture Holdings, trading higher by about 0.1% and SJW Group, trading lower by about 0.2% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IAG NGD WAAS SJW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular