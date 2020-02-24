Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of IAMGold, up about 16.1% and shares of New Gold up about 11.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led by AquaVenture Holdings, trading higher by about 0.1% and SJW Group, trading lower by about 0.2% on Monday.

