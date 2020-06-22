Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Sierra Metals, up about 13.5% and shares of DRD Gold up about 11.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Overstock.com, trading up by about 7.7% and Office Depot, trading up by about 7.6% on Monday.

