Markets
SMTS

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Specialty Retail Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Sierra Metals, up about 13.5% and shares of DRD Gold up about 11.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Overstock.com, trading up by about 7.7% and Office Depot, trading up by about 7.6% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMTS DRD OSTK ODP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular