Markets
SVM

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Restaurants & Eateries

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.5%. Leading the group were shares of Silvercorp Metals, up about 31.9% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures up about 31.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Penn National Gaming, trading higher by about 20% and Del Taco Restaurants, trading up by about 16% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Restaurants & Eateries
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Restaurants & Eateries

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVM GSV PENN TACO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular