Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.5%. Leading the group were shares of Silvercorp Metals, up about 31.9% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures up about 31.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Penn National Gaming, trading higher by about 20% and Del Taco Restaurants, trading up by about 16% on Monday.

