Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, up about 12.3% and shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Koppers Holdings, trading higher by about 18.9% and Resolute Forest Products, trading up by about 9.1% on Monday.

