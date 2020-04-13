Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Great Panther Mining Limited, up about 23.9% and shares of Drdgold Limited up about 17.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading up by about 13.1% and Conns, trading up by about 6.8% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.