Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Western Copper and Gold, up about 23.9% and shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming up about 11.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 4% as a group, led by Peabody Energy, trading higher by about 26% and Hecla Mining, trading up by about 14% on Monday.

