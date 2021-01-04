Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 13.1% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining up about 12.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by U.S. Silica Holdings, trading higher by about 19.7% and Gatos Silver, trading higher by about 13.3% on Monday.

