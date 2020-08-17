Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD), up about 11.6% and shares of Golden Minerals (AUMN) up about 10.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), trading up by about 16.7% and Beazer Homes USA (BZH), trading up by about 6.2% on Monday.

GOLD AUMN HOV BZH

