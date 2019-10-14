Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Gold Standard Ventures, up about 7.3% and shares of Golden Star Resources up about 4.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading up by about 7.5% and M/I Homes, trading up by about 1.8% on Monday.

