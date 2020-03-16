Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Equinox Gold, up about 17.6% and shares of Alamos Gold up about 16.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are food shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Cal-maine Foods, trading up by about 11.9% and Fresh Del Monte Produce, trading higher by about 8.9% on Monday.

