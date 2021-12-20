Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Drugs

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.3%. Leading the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 19.2% and shares of Galiano Gold up about 4.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Galera Therapeutics, trading higher by about 39.5% and Biomea Fusion, trading higher by about 18.1% on Monday.

