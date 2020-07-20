Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Alexco Resource, up about 12.1% and shares of Endeavour Silver up about 11.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by iBio, trading higher by about 63.2% and AIM ImmunoTech, trading higher by about 34.9% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.