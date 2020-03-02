Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Vista Gold, up about 20.7% and shares of Coeur Mining up about 9.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Adecoagro, trading up by about 6.9% and CVR Partners, trading up by about 4.7% on Monday.

