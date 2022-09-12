Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Coeur Mining, up about 10.6% and shares of Skeena Resources up about 8.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Emerald Holding, trading higher by about 7.3% and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading up by about 6.6% on Monday.

