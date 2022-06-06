In trading on Monday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products, up about 16.5% and shares of Mercer International up about 3.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Virnetx Holding, trading up by about 9% and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 6% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

