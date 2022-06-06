Markets
RFP

Monday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products, up about 16.5% and shares of Mercer International up about 3.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Virnetx Holding, trading up by about 9% and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 6% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RFP MERC VHC BPT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular