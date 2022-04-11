Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Koppers Holdings, up about 4% and shares of Glatfelter up about 3.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Citi Trends, trading up by about 7.1% and Burlington Stores, trading higher by about 6.5% on Monday.

