Monday Sector Leaders: Packaging & Containers, Textiles

In trading on Monday, packaging & containers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ardagh Group, up about 3.5% and shares of Greif up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Fossil Group, trading higher by about 5.2% and PVH, trading higher by about 2.4% on Monday.

