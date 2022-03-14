In trading on Monday, packaging & containers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Westrock, up about 5.9% and shares of Amcor up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Deutsche Bank, trading higher by about 10.6% and ING Group, trading higher by about 7.4% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Packaging & Containers, Banking & Savings

